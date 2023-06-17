RENAULT The Kangoo is the best-come electric vehicle in its category – Enterprise

Renault Kangoo is the best-selling electric vehicle in its segment since its debut. Which took place in 2011 and saw him as a protagonist right from the start, to the point of obtaining the title of International Van Of The Year, simultaneously creating the segment of electric vans / multi-spacers.

It is thanks to these years of experience and intensive use by professional operators that Renault can now offer the New Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric, a high-performance vehicle with the best range on the market.

Since then, this model has become the best-selling electric vehicle in history, with more than 90,000 units produced at the Manufacture in Maubeuge, France. And if you add the electric vehicles produced for partners, the number rises to 100,000 units!

Kangoo is available in the E-Tech Electric version for professional operators and private individuals in two lengths, chassis cab, van or car, and can be infinitely customized thanks to over 350 authorized Renault Pro+ bodybuilders.