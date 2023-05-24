Home » RENAULT The millionth Trafic – Companies delivered to Sandouville
The millionth Renault Trafic rolled off the assembly line on 23 May 2023 from the Sandouville plant – which since 1964 for 50 years has manufactured most of Renault’s top-of-the-range vehicles.

It was bought by the Hekstra company, a family-run business specializing in thatched roofs, which has been able to preserve its roots while developing skills in the construction of original and responsible homes.

Founded in 1929, it is today managed by Romke Hekstra, representative of the fourth generation. For several years, the company has used Renault Trafic vehicles on a daily basis to travel to various construction sites throughout the Netherlands.

Renault Trafic, of which 2.4 million units have been sold in over 50 countries worldwide since 1980, is in the Top 3 of the best-selling light vans (Medium Van segment) in Europe. Faithful to its DNA, the van is an ideal tool for professional operators due to its large load capacity, modularity and the wide choice of versions available with heat engine and 100% electric right from the entry level.

Whether it’s the commercial version (Trafic van, crew cab, flatbed cab) that can be infinitely customized thanks to more than 350 authorized Renault Pro+ bodybuilders, the version for private customers (Trafic Combi, Spaceclass) or the leisure version (van equipped with SpaceNomad), with Trafic Renault can offer a suitable solution for each of its customers

