Home World RENAULT TRUCKS / Kuehne+Nagel introduces 23 Losanga ‘full-electric’ trucks to its fleet – Companies
World

RENAULT TRUCKS / Kuehne+Nagel introduces 23 Losanga ‘full-electric’ trucks to its fleet – Companies

by admin
RENAULT TRUCKS / Kuehne+Nagel introduces 23 Losanga ‘full-electric’ trucks to its fleet – Companies

Kuehne+Nagel and Renault Trucks are committed to contributing to global carbon neutrality goals, setting targets validated by Science Based Targets (SBTi). Thus, Kuehne+Nagel’s underlying goal is to thus increase the number of electric vehicles used to meet CO2 emission reduction targets by 2030. This step prepares the company for a ban on entry into French cities for the most polluting vehicles.

While technological challenges remain to improve the transition to lower carbon emissions in long-haul transportation, Kuehne+Nagel is gearing up and already employs around 60 trucks fueled with hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO). According to the ADEME, these technologies are already reducing carbon emissions from road transport by up to 83 percent. La Losanga has started the transformation of its offer and of the entire company, in particular with the electrification of all its vehicle ranges. The manufacturer is pursuing the ambition of reaching 50 percent of volumes with full-electric vehicles by 2030. From 2040, Renault Trucks will only sell trucks that are 100% fossil-free.


See also  The Italian observer in the Donbass: “I vote Lega and I understand Putin. The referendum was regular "

You may also like

Silvio Berlusconi suffering from leukemia, doctors say |...

explosions in the Gaza Strip – Corriere TV

the care and hopes of the family –...

Ukraine, latest news. Nyt, US-NATO secret cards published...

Call center, the best assistance in Switzerland is...

“We need peace talks”. But Xi’s words to...

Naples, Spalletti changes 4: out two very titular,...

John Holland played an excellent match against Olympiakos...

daily horoscope za 7. april | Fun

Chef Di Ferro between cocaine and relationships: insight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy