Kuehne+Nagel and Renault Trucks are committed to contributing to global carbon neutrality goals, setting targets validated by Science Based Targets (SBTi). Thus, Kuehne+Nagel’s underlying goal is to thus increase the number of electric vehicles used to meet CO2 emission reduction targets by 2030. This step prepares the company for a ban on entry into French cities for the most polluting vehicles.

While technological challenges remain to improve the transition to lower carbon emissions in long-haul transportation, Kuehne+Nagel is gearing up and already employs around 60 trucks fueled with hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO). According to the ADEME, these technologies are already reducing carbon emissions from road transport by up to 83 percent. La Losanga has started the transformation of its offer and of the entire company, in particular with the electrification of all its vehicle ranges. The manufacturer is pursuing the ambition of reaching 50 percent of volumes with full-electric vehicles by 2030. From 2040, Renault Trucks will only sell trucks that are 100% fossil-free.