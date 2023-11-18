RENAULT TRUCKS The Atre Express company has withdrawn 15 100% electric E-Tech Masters for goods deliveries – Companies

Atre Express Srl, a leading company in the express transport sector, withdraws 15 100% electric Renault Trucks E-Tech Masters. The leading company in the express transport sector, since 2001 as a licensee of the GLS Italy SpA Group, operates in the provinces of Catanzaro, Crotone, Reggio Calabria and Vibo Valentia.

Since 2016, it has developed and consolidated a growing and intense vocation for protecting the environment, and continues its commitment by investing to develop completely ecological solutions in terms of sustainability and CO2 emissions.

Demonstration of this is the brand new Renault Trucks Master vans with 100% electric propulsion which will be used for the delivery of goods in areas and municipalities which today are particularly sensitive to respecting the environment and protecting the quality of life of the inhabitants. In fact, these are vans that not only have no emissions of harmful substances in the exhaust but are also completely silent and can therefore be used in urban areas because they do not harm the peace.

An important aspect to guarantee “green” logistics of electric vehicles is the management of charging. Atre Express is today entirely self-sufficient from an energy point of view, producing energy for its own needs thanks to the use of photovoltaic solar panels installed on its warehouses. .

“The company uses 100% renewable energy generated by photovoltaic panels and accumulators installed at the Lamezia Terme headquarters to make deliveries zero-impact, guaranteeing a completely green and sustainable activity and with the ambition, by 2045/2050, of achieve zero emissions across the entire fleet.” declares Atre Express Administrator Angelo Folino Raso.