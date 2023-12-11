RENAULT TRUCKS Together with the Jacky Perrenot Group for better urban logistics – Companies

Renault Trucks and the Jacky Perrenot Group, two major players in the transport sector, join forces to redesign deliveries in the urban environment. An innovative solution that combines the use of mobile containers to replace traditional pallets and the implementation of a new automated loading/unloading system.

The two actors, therefore, reinvent urban logistics by equipping the refrigerated body of the 26-ton, 100% electric Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide truck with a system developed by ACTEMIUM Handling Systems. The system houses containers that contain the goods to be delivered, replacing traditional pallets.

The mobile containers, available in different configurations such as standard container, isothermal or for containers with protective metal nets, are automatically presented to the driver at their destination, thanks to the automated preparation, loading and unloading system.

The integrated IT system guarantees the traceability of containers and optimizes itinerary planning, with particular attention to anticipating the loading and unloading phases near a shop. The new system will help customers plan deliveries.

By doing so, drivers benefit from better working conditions, loading and unloading times are reduced, productivity improves and deliveries are made in a silent and eco-sustainable way.

