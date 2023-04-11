The old house where my grandmother lived, after the renovation, was declared the best transformation ever!

They say that spring is the perfect season to renovate or decorate your home. If you are looking for ideas, take a look at the many blogs where people around the world show how they renovated apartments or houses. One transformation is in the center of attention of the world media, and it is about an old house that a woman named Becky inherited from her grandmother.

This particular house is cited as an incredible example of “before and after”. When Becky’s grandmother passed away, Becky decided to remodel the home. She showed the whole process on Instagram and you will be amazed when you see the difference! The first thing that caught everyone’s eye was the living room. From a completely neglected room to a bright and spacious one!



The whole space was dark. The goal was to bring in as much light as possible, and bright colors contributed to this. The kitchen was in the corner, and Becky decided to break through one wall and connect it with the living room. In this way, she got much more space. The antique bathroom got a new shine. The baby blue color is transformed into powder pink, white and wood color.

The hallway received completely chic details, and Becky made an effort to perfectly match the pastel tones with the contrasting dark color. The fireplace remained in the same place, but the golden details gave it a new glamour. This has become a house similar to the one from the magazine, and in the gallery see how it looks now and why it was named one of the best:

