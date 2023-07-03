Renowned Cuban Actor and Comedian, Osvaldo Doimeadiós, Stands in Support of Harassed Journalist Jorge Fernández Era

Title: Renowned Cuban Actor Osvaldo Doimeadiós Stands in Solidarity With Harassed Writer and Journalist Jorge Fernández Era

Date: July 3, 2023

Cuban actor and comedian, Osvaldo Doimeadiós, has expressed his support for writer and journalist Jorge Fernández Era, who has been facing harassment from the regime in recent months. In a heartfelt message, Doimeadiós, a recipient of the National Humor Award and a prominent figure in Cuba’s entertainment industry, reached out to Fernández Era to express his concern and offer assistance.

In the message, Doimeadiós acknowledges the talented work of Fernández Era in humor writing and satire, describing him as one of the best humorous writers in the country and a significant contributor to the realm of satire. The actor emphasizes the importance of satire in society, highlighting its ability to bring attention to pressing issues through irony and sharpness. He laments that those in power often dislike satire, but believes that it is a necessary tool for social progress.

Reflecting on his long-standing friendship with Fernández Era, Doimeadiós describes him as an honest and unapologetically outspoken individual, a virtue that is increasingly rare in today’s society. With concern over the excessive measures taken against Fernández Era, the actor expresses hope that the harassments will be revoked. He concludes his message by assuring Fernández Era of his unwavering support and readiness to assist him in any way necessary.

The solidarity shown by Osvaldo Doimeadiós towards Jorge Fernández Era highlights the importance of standing united against oppression and censorship in Cuba. As both individuals are influential figures in their respective fields, their advocacy for freedom of speech and the protection of writers and journalists serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility of society and its representatives to address and resolve accumulated problems.

The message from Osvaldo Doimeadiós serves as a reminder that humor and satire play a crucial role in social commentary and critiquing those in power. The support extended to Jorge Fernández Era by one of Cuba’s most beloved actors adds weight to the ongoing struggle for free expression and the pursuit of truth.

