Renowned Cuban Photographer Murdered in Guantánamo Province Sparks Outrage and Demands for Justice

Title: Cuban Photographer Murdered in Guantánamo Province, Community Mourns Loss

CubitaNOW Newsroom ~ Saturday, July 22, 2023

A Cuban photographer was brutally murdered in the eastern province of Guantánamo this week, as reported by local journalist Miguel Reyes Mendoza on social media. The incident has left the community in shock and has raised concerns about the growing insecurity in the province.

While details of the case remain scarce, Reyes Mendoza expressed his sorrow over the photographer’s untimely demise. He wrote, “Now, it was not his departure, but cruelty prevailed. Fly high and with lots of light for your loved ones.”

The victim, a well-known photographer in the Guantánamo territory, was highly esteemed within the local community. News of his tragic death has triggered an outpouring of grief among those who knew him.

Some individuals speculate that the motive behind the murder was a robbery at the photographer’s residence, shedding light on the worrisome state of security in Guantánamo. The loss of the photographer has deeply affected the community, with one Cuban grieving, “What shocking news. EPD great man, I still can’t believe it. Guantánamo will be in mourning, one of its finest has been lost. May God have you in glory.”

Another individual shared their sorrow, mentioning their close bond with the departed photographer, stating, “What a great sadness, the faithful friend whom I met when I was very young, the responsible brother of my sister-in-law. Your departure hurts a lot and much more in the way that you did not deserve it. I ask God that the full weight of the law falls on those responsible for this crime.”

Expressing their gratitude and condolences, a community member conveyed their deep appreciation for the photographer’s kindness and generosity, saying, “I have no words to express this pain. You know how much my family and I love you and appreciate your help and attention to us. I know that Diosito will put you in the most beautiful place, because it is where you deserve to be. Wherever you are, you will continue in our memories.”

Amid the mourning, the community demands that local authorities ensure justice is served for the heinous crime committed. The incident highlights the urgent need for stronger security measures to safeguard the citizens of Guantánamo and the rest of the country.

As the investigation continues, the Cuban community mourns the loss of a talented photographer whose memory will forever be cherished.

