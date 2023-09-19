Home » Renowned Honduran Banker and Businessman Jorge Bueso Arias Passes Away at 104
Renowned Honduran Banker and Businessman Jorge Bueso Arias Passes Away at 104

Renowned Honduran Banker and Businessman Jorge Bueso Arias Passes Away at 104

Renowned Banker and Businessman Jorge Bueso Arias Passes Away at 104

Today, the unfortunate news of the passing of Jorge Bueso Arias, a renowned banker and businessman, was announced. Arias, who recently celebrated his 104th birthday, left behind a legacy of entrepreneurship and success.

Born on September 14, 1919, Arias established himself as one of the most prominent businessmen in Honduras throughout his lifetime. He achieved significant milestones, including founding the Bank of the West on September 1, 1951.

Not limited to his contributions to the banking sector, Arias also delved into politics, serving as the Minister of Economy and Finance under Liberal President Ramón Villeda Morales. During this time, he actively promoted the Central American Integration program. Furthermore, Arias held the position of President of the Central Bank of Honduras and even ran for the presidency in 1971.

Tragically, Arias had been admitted to the hospital in the capital city a few days ago due to a respiratory condition. Regrettably, his passing was announced on the morning of Monday, September 18.

According to reports, Arias’ funeral will be held at La Auxiliadora de Suyapa. This is a somber moment for the nation, as people mourn the loss of a visionary businessman and dedicated public servant.

Jorge Bueso Arias will be remembered for his remarkable achievements, which have left an indelible mark on the banking industry and the nation as a whole.

