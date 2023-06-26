Renting apartments for the Exit festival | Info

Landlords from Novi Sad are rubbing their hands with satisfaction, because the Exit festival is approaching, and with it, quick earnings.

According to social networks and various sites for the sale and rental of real estate, the rental prices of apartments are in a slight decline. Landlords, aware that it is increasingly difficult for citizens to allocate substantial sums for renting apartments, are ready to negotiate the price. In considering whether or not to embrace the upcoming trend, landlords have found themselves in a tricky situation, but it’s safe to say that at least those in Novi Sad are rubbing their hands with satisfaction, because the Exit festival is approaching, and with it, quick earnings.

Although there are still 20 days until the start of the Exit festival, the first ads for renting apartments have already appeared, and the diversity of the offer is guaranteed. As can be seen on social networks, for now the prices have not been agreed in the slightest. Thus, a landlord offers a one-room apartment on a social network, near the city center (without specifying the exact address) for as much as 100 euros per day. The price is for two people and the minimum is to “take” the apartment for all four days of the festival. In this way, if he finds interested parties, he will earn 400 euros in four days, which is the monthly rent for an apartment of the same size.

Completely contradictory, on websites dealing with renting out apartments by the day, the offer for Exit reads – 15 to 20 euros per day, and they refer to the so-called living room in the apartment, which means entering the apartment between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., and leaving by 12 a.m.

On the other hand, the offer on real estate rental websites singles out studio apartments, for a maximum of two people and near the Novi Sad Railway Station. The price is 50 euros per day, minimum for four days. So 200 euros for four days, which is also the monthly rent for that square footage.

The hotel offer is diverse, and one hotel in Sremska Kamenica offers accommodation in double rooms for 85 euros per night, while almost all hostels are already sold out, at least when it comes to those that present their offer on the site of the popular festival.

For all those for whom comfort is not a priority, but are looking for adventure and “open skies”, we should not forget the popular Exit camp as an option, and the price for a stay is 32 euros per person. It remains to be seen whether Exit accommodation prices will rise as the start of the popular festival approaches, but without a doubt there will be no shortage of resourceful landlords this year, and neither will gallant or gullible foreigners.

