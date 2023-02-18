The plan will remain open at consultation publish for a month and it immediately aroused interest, but there are those who fear that it will lead to an increase in illegal contracts and tax evasion. What is certain is that the government project Costa represents a revolution for the Portuguese real estate market, where skyrocketing rents are becoming one of the most serious social problems. The new 900 million euro legislative package for housing policies provides soft loans for families in difficulty and state support of up to 200 euros per month for families with a total gross income of up to 2,700 euros who spend more than 35% of their income to pay for housing. The plan also contemplates scenarios in which it is the same State to take in rent the property and then sublet it at affordable prices, or cases in which the state pays the rent instead of the defaulting tenants.

Other measures then seek to bring the numerous buildings back onto the real estate market abandoned (there are over 700,000 throughout the country, about 50,000 in Lisbon alone), encouraging their sale to the State with strong tax breaks on the proceeds, or financing the restoration to then force the owners to rent them. It will also be more difficult for lessors, when switching from one contract to another, to raise prices too much beyond a normal update to the rate of inflation.

To combat the effects of the internationalization of the Portuguese real estate market, the abolition of the golden visa (i.e. naturalization in the country in exchange for investments), which they had attracted foreigners rich in exchange for residence permits; while, to avoid the escape of the owners on the tourism market and short-term lease contracts, the government will block the new licenses in all urban areas – also for Airbnb – and will apply further tax relief to those who move their property to the long-term contract market. The plan illustrated by the premier Costaflanked by the Minister of Finance Fernando Medina (former Mayor of Lisbon) and the new Minister for Housing Policies Marina Gonçalveshas already triggered the protest of entrepreneurs in the short-term rental sector, who have even announced a lockout during the first week of August, when World Youth Day will take place in Lisbon and at least one million pilgrims are expected to arrive for see the Pope.