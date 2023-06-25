Renzi bonus, many risk having to return it: in which cases can it happen

Who risks having to return the Renzi Bonus received during 2022? Here is what the law provides in relation to this facilitation.

Bad news for some of the workers who, during 2022, received the so-called Bonus Renzi. We are actually talking about the supplementary treatment, as it was later called, and which translates into an additional monthly payroll payment of up to 100 euros. There is in fact the possibility that some of them have to return what they received during the past year and this could happen immediately after the presentation of the tax return, or the model 730/2023.

A piece of news that could create quite a few problems, for example, for those who have already spent in 2022 and the beginning of 2023 that sum of money finding himself now having to recover it, saving money, for the return. So let’s try to understand why in some specific cases it will be necessary to give up the whole annual supplementary treatment.

Renzi bonus 2022, attention: many workers may have to return it. The reason

I requirements in order to obtain the supplementary treatment they changed during 2022 and therefore it is changed the law to be entitled to this important discount. As? The income bracket determines who will receive it, i.e. only those who do not exceed 15,000 euros per year: in this case it will be fully recognised. While those with an income between 15,001 and 28,000 euros will receive the benefit only if the recognized deductions exceed the tax due.

Hence the fact that for many workers who obtained the bonus during the past year, in 2023 the compulsory refund will start in the phase of adjustment of 730should it emerge that the contribution is not due to them. In this case, 1,200 euros will have to be returned, the total amount arrived as an extra bonus in paycheck during 2022.

Going into the merits of the provisions of the law, the supplementary treatment is recognized, for incomes over 15 thousand euros “for an amount nnot exceeding 1200 euros, determined in an amount equal to the difference between the sum of the deductions and the gross tax”. It is precisely from this passage that the ‘short circuit’ emerges which could lead to full or partial restitution.

Which in the first case will happen if the due deductions do not exceed the gross tax. While the second case could arise if the difference between the deductions due and the gross tax results in a sum lower than 1,200. In this situation the bonus will be reduced and it will be possible to keep only the difference between the two digits while the rest will have to be returned either in a single solution or with a installment plan.

