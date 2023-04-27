Home » Renzi collects Enrico Borghi’s membership of IV and provokes the Pd: “He will lose other pieces”
“Who will be the next? I do not know. Will there be a next? Yes”. Matteo Renzi enthusiastically accepts Enrico Borghi’s “move” from the Democratic Party to Italia Viva and sinks the blow on his former party. «The Democratic Party will lose some pieces. I’m not making breakfasts to work in this sense. But there is an objective dynamic in the party: it is clear that there will be other arrivals», said Renzi, referring to the discontent of the more moderate members of the party after Elly Schlein’s victory in the primaries. During a press conference specially organized in the Senate to welcome Borghi (“it was never Renziano”, he said of him), the former prime minister also seemed to reopen a glimmer of light on the joint path with Action. «The Third Pole project is for Italy, not for us», relaunched Renzi. With Carlo Calenda’s party, «we have not broken with the federation and we do not break with the groups. There are no political elements from anyone to break. Ours to Action was a Zen response, Renzi reconstructed, assuring that Italia Viva remains ready to collaborate with all those who care about the reformist perspective. “We are not the ones with the vetoes, we want to be the ones with the votes: if someone else wants to break, they will assume his responsibilities,” commented the Florentine senator.

