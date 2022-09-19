Reorganize, mobilize, assign, and implement the work conference on epidemic prevention and control in the region.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-19 09:47

A few days ago, the whole district held an epidemic prevention and control work meeting to implement the “Zhejiang Province Implementation Plan for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic During and Around the National Day Holiday in 2022”, and reorganize, mobilize and assign the various epidemic prevention and control work in our district. , and then implement. Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and District Mayor Wang Heng, Deputy District Mayors Xu Lingdi and Wu Yuandong participated.

At the meeting, the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Office reported on the work related to the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic during the National Day holiday in 2022 and around it. The leaders in charge made work arrangements, and relevant units exchanged views.

Wang Heng emphasized that it is necessary to stick to politics and improve the position. The current situation of epidemic prevention and control is still complicated and severe. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control, implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, strictly implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and highlight the import of foreign defense, the orderly flow of personnel, The prevention and control of key places should be based on early detection and prevention, early detection, fast disposal, and prevention of spillovers, and firmly guard the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics. To compare 36, sort out the task. According to the 36 items proposed in the “Implementation Plan for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic during and Around the National Day Holiday in Zhejiang Province in 2022”, the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Office should sort out a smaller “grained” task breakdown table, and all departments in the district will comprehensively review the work. Comparing the table, compacting the responsibility step by step, and implementing it item by item. To deploy in separate lines, pay close attention to implementation. Each special team should decompose the tasks, reorganize the key points, and further refine and implement the management and control of key personnel, key places, key entrances, key items and other prominent key points, so as to ensure that the epidemic prevention and control work is truly implemented and fully implemented. landing. To strengthen supervision, compaction of responsibility. The leading department of “One Office and Twelve Groups” should strengthen the closed-loop management of the whole process and strengthen the supervision of various key tasks. The District Prevention and Control Office, the District Commission for Discipline Inspection and the District Supervision Committee must perform their functions, follow up, guide and supervise, and ensure the implementation of various measures. To strengthen security, do a good job of support. Leaders at all levels and relevant departments should further play their functional roles, and each special group should consolidate its responsibilities, starting from consolidating epidemic prevention and control forces, strengthening material security, and improving emergency response capabilities, so as to provide a strong guarantee for normalized epidemic prevention and control. The epidemic prevention and control is stable and orderly, welcoming the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.