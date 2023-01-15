Original title: Repeated replacement of commanders analysis: Putin is annoyed and dissatisfied with Ukrainian resistance

Analysts pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin once again replaced the commander of the Russia-Ukraine war, showing that he is annoyed by Ukraine’s resistance and growing impatient with the Russian army’s delay in winning the war.

Russia announced that Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, will be the commander of the regional joint forces responsible for the Russia-Ukraine war. Analysts said it was highly unusual for the army chief to be in charge of ground warfare, and they questioned the wisdom of replacing generals amid heavy fighting in front-line cities.

A defense analyst in Moscow said Putin’s removal of the commander showed that “things are not going as planned.

Some analysts have questioned whether it would be appropriate to switch players amid heavy fighting around the frontline city of Bachmut. Castoeva, an expert on Russia at the French Institute of International Relations, said: The replacement of the operational chief in the middle of the battle is an inconsistent action. It does not send a good signal and throws the entire hierarchy out of balance from top to bottom.

Experts interviewed said Moscow’s move is likely to signal an intensification of military operations, such as new offensives and new mobilizations.

Russian military expert Khram Chihin said: Obviously, the Russian army has plans to expand the scale of the battle. He believes that Russia’s goal is to fully control the four Ukrainian regions it annexed, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye, on September 30.

Now, the Russian and Ukrainian armies are still fighting fiercely in the mining town of Soledar in the Donetsk region of Udon. Ukraine said it was resisting an intense Russian offensive on Soledar, where Kyiv said Moscow was deploying more troops.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Mariar said: Soledar fought fiercely overnight and the fighting is still going on. The enemy transferred almost all of its main forces to the Donetsk front, and maintained an intensive offensive. She earlier described Soledar as the most vicious and violent of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Soledar’s two forces in a video speech, saying they held their ground and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, but gave no further details.

Zelensky said that he and the Ukrainian military’s top commander analyzed the need for reinforcements in Soledar and nearby towns and the next steps in the next few days. Zelensky promised to provide the Ukrainian army with all the weapons it needs to defend against Russian actions.Return to Sohu to see more

