The police are searching the building of the Assembly of the Capital City of Montenegro because an explosive device was allegedly placed there.

Source: MONDO/Nicoleta Vučkević

The police are checking whether an explosive device has been placed in the building of the Assembly of the Capital City of Montenegroand teams from the Emergency Medical Service and Protection and Rescue Services were sent to the scene, “Vijesti” learns.

According to the same information, a security worker in that building a little before 19:00 found a note on which was written a message that they would blow up. The evacuation of the building and a counter-sabotage inspection are underway.

