Home World Report about a bomb in the assembly of Podgorica | Info
World

Report about a bomb in the assembly of Podgorica | Info

by admin
Report about a bomb in the assembly of Podgorica | Info

The police are searching the building of the Assembly of the Capital City of Montenegro because an explosive device was allegedly placed there.

Source: MONDO/Nicoleta Vučkević

The police are checking whether an explosive device has been placed in the building of the Assembly of the Capital City of Montenegroand teams from the Emergency Medical Service and Protection and Rescue Services were sent to the scene, “Vijesti” learns.

According to the same information, a security worker in that building a little before 19:00 found a note on which was written a message that they would blow up. The evacuation of the building and a counter-sabotage inspection are underway.

(WORLD)

See also  Top 7 French Christmas Markets Featured in 2022 | France | French Christmas | French Christmas Market | Christmas Market | Featured | Montbéliard Christmas Market | Strasbourg Christmas Market

You may also like

We have premiered the video for “Cicchatroa eta...

Iran, IAEA warning on stocks of enriched uranium:...

Biden’s policy on Israeli extremism is– Kiss Netanyahu’s...

IAEA, Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium 18 times...

Željezničar Zvijezda Gradačac Cup BiH | Sport

Carola Rackete, Senate Council denies authorization to proceed...

New school complex in Santa Chiara, a 15-year...

Levi’s® 501® relaunches models from the 80s –...

Teodora Stoica, MM’s daughter, is employed at FCSB

Istvan Kovacs is also doing well in his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy