Report from lawless oceans/1. The cold murders for the control of the fishing area: responsible after ten years of investigation

Start a 10-part journey across lawless oceans today. Ten videos signed byOutlaw Ocean Projectthe NGO founded by the American journalist Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) who investigates crimes that take place on the high seas. A world populated by pirates, slavers and profiteers of various kinds. A world in which there is no clear and unambiguous law and crimes, even the most atrocious, are often committed with total impunity. Ian Urbina guides us to discover some episodes he came across over the course of 10 years of activity. Facts often gruesome for their rawness, of which the general public has never become aware.

In this first episode of the series we start from a terrifying footage: Four men cling desperately to a wreck somewhere out at sea. Shots ring out. They are directed towards these people. Men are killed, methodically, one by one. This video was found on a cell phone mysteriously forgotten in the back seat of a taxi.

There are countless witnesses to their massacre. Yet, as in 99% of all homicides that occur in international waters, the crime was never reported. When the footage finally emerges and goes viral, no government is willing to investigate. Only the dedication of Ian Urbina and his consultants led to revealing the truth.