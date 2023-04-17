Home » Report from lawless oceans/1. The cold murders for the control of the fishing area: responsible after ten years of investigation
World

Report from lawless oceans/1. The cold murders for the control of the fishing area: responsible after ten years of investigation

by admin
Report from lawless oceans/1. The cold murders for the control of the fishing area: responsible after ten years of investigation

Start a 10-part journey across lawless oceans today. Ten videos signed byOutlaw Ocean Projectthe NGO founded by the American journalist Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) who investigates crimes that take place on the high seas. A world populated by pirates, slavers and profiteers of various kinds. A world in which there is no clear and unambiguous law and crimes, even the most atrocious, are often committed with total impunity. Ian Urbina guides us to discover some episodes he came across over the course of 10 years of activity. Facts often gruesome for their rawness, of which the general public has never become aware.

In this first episode of the series we start from a terrifying footage: Four men cling desperately to a wreck somewhere out at sea. Shots ring out. They are directed towards these people. Men are killed, methodically, one by one. This video was found on a cell phone mysteriously forgotten in the back seat of a taxi.

There are countless witnesses to their massacre. Yet, as in 99% of all homicides that occur in international waters, the crime was never reported. When the footage finally emerges and goes viral, no government is willing to investigate. Only the dedication of Ian Urbina and his consultants led to revealing the truth.

Previous Article

Trade, financial and critical agreements on the US role in Ukraine: the Lula-Xi alliance irritates (and could weaken) the United States

See also  six injured near Central Station, two are serious

You may also like

Baba Vanga’s Last Prediction | Info

The footprints of the Carmelites – World and...

Violent clashes in Sudan, at least 97 dead...

Many countries in the Middle East expand their...

Udinese – We need to reverse course to...

The New Zealand pilot kidnapped two months ago...

Ergin Ataman on the murder of Red Star...

Report from lawless oceans/1. The cold murders for...

Increasing victims of violent crimes in Chile, demonstration...

Ukraine, breaking news. Missiles and churches under fire...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy