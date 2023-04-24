Report from lawless oceans/2. Slavery, illegal work and prohibited practices in the war for fish (which is increasingly scarce)

Continue the journey in 10 episodes in the lawless oceans. Ten videos signed byOutlaw Ocean Projectthe NGO founded by the American journalist Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) who investigates crimes that take place on the high seas. A world populated by pirates, slavers and profiteers of various kinds. A world in which there is no clear and unambiguous law and crimes, even the most atrocious, are often committed with total impunity. Ian Urbina guides us to discover some episodes he came across over the course of 10 years of activity. Facts often gruesome for their rawness, of which the general public has never become aware.

In our oceans they are running out of fish. As supplies disappear, ships must move further and further out to fish the quantities needed and profit margins have shrunk. As a result, captains increasingly turn to trafficking, bonded labor and forced labor to make ends meet.

A global scourge, maritime slavery is something most people are unaware of. In this episode, the second of the series produced by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) takes viewers into the South China Seaaboard roach and rat infested vessels, to discover how overfishing has resulted in overfishing, fish laundering and a host of abuses that companies and governments have difficulty monitoring or tackling.