Report, Santanchè in the Senate on Wednesday 5 July for information

The Minister for Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, will be in the Senate Chamber on Wednesday 5 July at 3 pm for a briefing. This is what was established by the conference of the group leaders of Palazzo Madama, which has just ended. After the episode of Report, relating to companies believed to be attributable to the Minister of Tourism, the minister was asked by many to clarify in Parliament.

The disclosure by the minister of Tourism in the Senate “does not constitute a precedent, the minister will have full freedom to decide whether to report only to the Senate or to both chambers”, said the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, leaving the conference of group leaders at Senate.

“I thank Minister Santanchè for her availability, she was not required to provide this information” we are faced with “a case that was created solely for a television broadcast”, says the minister for relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, at the end of the group leader of Palazzo Madama. “The government deemed the opposition’s request for a barrage of fire in the question time unacceptable, first because there were already other ministers at the question time, Bernini and Nordio, and then because the question time would have turned into a target shooting, the information seems to me the most suitable tool to allow the minister to explain “, adds Ciriani.

Santanchè, after announcing the lawsuit, had assured: “I’ll answer everything, I’ve been in politics for 23 years, I’ve always put my face in it”.

“I have seen her calm in these hours as I am calm reading reconstructions every day on when the government will go home. I fear that we will have to wait a little longer”, Meloni commented a few days ago regarding the controversies that arose after the Report investigation. ”There’s no problem reporting to Parliament, it’s a legitimate request. I am happy that Minister Santanchè has given his willingness to report to the Chamber…”.

To ask for the resignation of the minister, among others, the Pd secretary Elly Schlein and the M5S leader Giuseppe Conte. “The Democratic Party asks for clarity, asks Meloni to come out of silence and the minister to resign,” Schlein attacked in recent days. Conte is also on the attack: “We cannot allow a principle of arrogance of power towards citizens to pass. Santanché has accepted his mandate, there are burdens and responsibilities, the seat at this moment is Parliament. Come, clarify and we will evaluate” .

