Reportage about Athens | Fun

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when someone says Athens? Democracy? Ancient Greeks? Acropolis? The capital of Greece is all that, but also much, much more…

Source: Vesna Kerkez, mondo.ba

The last stop on our visit to Greece was the capital, for which we set aside a whole day and decided to see as much as possible.

We started the tour at Glifadia fashionable summer resort on the Athenian Riviera and a favorite vacation spot for many politicians, tycoons and generally rich people. Don’t let the price talk scare you off, though. If you’re not one of the lucky ones who can shell out a small fortune for a vacation, you can still enjoy the beaches and bars along the entire coast. On most rented beaches, one or two drinks are enough to be able to use deck chairs and umbrellas for free. There is also a large city beach, which we also found no complaints about.



There is a tram along the entire coast, with which you can quickly and easily get from one end to the other and which allows you to swim and have fun in a different place every day.

When you get tired of lying in the sun and evening parties in bars, we suggest a trip to the city center. Once you’re there, it’s your turn to see Acropolis.

Source: Vesna Kerkez, mondo.ba

As much as you are familiar with the magnificent pillars from photos and textbooks, nothing can compare to the feeling of seeing this “city on a hill” live and up close. Don’t be discouraged by the hordes of tourists, the heat or the crowd at the entrance. Every inconvenience is worth it once you find yourself at probably the most famous archaeological site on the planet, among the remains of a thousand-year-old city.

The Parthenon, dedicated to Athena Partheno, the protector of the city, is without doubt the most original creation of the Athenian democracy at the height of its power. It is also the most beautiful building of the Acropolis. The ticket costs 20 euros per person, and the tour itself takes about two hours. Check out the gallery…

If you have ever been to Athens, you know that every foot of the city is actually a monument. There are interesting smaller sites, discovered in an attempt to build the metro, which have been preserved and marked and make staying here unreal, as if you are passing through time and meeting long-lost civilizations, people, events…

We also recommend a tour Panathinaiko Olympic Stadiumfrom where the Olympic flame starts its famous journey around the world every four years.

Source: Vesna Kerkez, mondo.ba

Nevertheless, Athens is not only the cradle of civilization and a witness of the past. It is at the same time a lively, massive and modern city, where five of the total 10 million inhabitants of Greece live.

Between the two most famous squares – Omonia i Syntagma there are large shopping chains, markets, entire streets consisting exclusively of restaurants, bars and clubs. They are pulsated by a river of people from all over the world at all times of the day and night, eager to have a good time, fun, food, drink and enjoyment.

Source: Vesna Kerkez, mondo.ba

Indulge and enjoy. All the worries of this world will disappear once you feel the rhythm of this great, hospitable and ancient city whose history fascinates and energy intoxicates.

And don’t worry about your wallet (except in the sense of being careful, because like in any city, there are some pickpockets here too) – we guarantee that even on a very limited budget you can find delicious food, cheap but excellent domestic beer, irresistible ice creams and sweets.

