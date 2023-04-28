Reported theft of 23,500 KM from a parked vehicle in Banja Luka Info

23,500 KM was stolen from a car that was parked in the parking area of ​​the shopping center in Banja Luka yesterday.

Source: rom 014/Shutterstock.com

The Banja Luka police announced that they are working on solving the crime of aggravated theft and finding the perpetrator.

“The injured party reported to the competent police station that yesterday in the period from 09:20 to 9:50, an unknown person or several of them in an unspecified manner unlocked a passenger vehicle, owned by the company where the injured party is employed, which was parked in the parking area of ​​the shopping center in Banja Port, and then stole money in the total amount of 23,500 KM”, announced the PU Banjaluka.

The duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office was informed about everything.

(World)