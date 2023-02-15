The Pulitzer Prize Seymour Hersh come back to write on the platform Substack regarding the affair of the explosions which seriously damaged the gas pipelines last September Nord Stream that unite Russia and Germany running in the Baltic Sea. A week ago Hersh had published a reconstruction, in which one was cited anonymous sourceaccording to which the operation would have been ordered by the White House and organized by the CIA together with other NATO forces. The news, exceptional if confirmed but rather weak from the point of view of probative solidity, was substantially ignored by the mainstream US press. Washington has categorically denied the reconstruction and, perhaps in a somewhat hasty manner, Hersh’s investigation has been reclassified as the ravings of an elderly journalist in search of visibility.

Today the 85-year-old Hersh has his say and explains: “I have a long experience in journalistic reporting based on the revelations of sources that I do not name because I can not name. In the mainstream media reaction I see a pattern that I have already encountered many times in the my long history as a reporter“. Hersh cites the case of the revelation investigation My Lai massacre, carried out in Vietnam by the US Army, which earned him the most prestigious journalism award in the world. “The story was published in five installments, in 1969, by the underground media group Dispatch News”, recalls the reporter. “I had tried to convince the two most important magazines of the time, that is Life e Look, to publish the story, but to no avail. For me it was a very difficult period, in which faith in the profession I had chosen wavered”. The scoop was eventually published by Washington Post and garnered countless Pentagon denials. As in other cases, in the end, however, everything written by Hersh turned out to be true. Among the many investigations by the journalist there is also that of 2004 on torture practiced on Iraqi prisoners by US soldiers in the Abu Graib prison. Besides the Pulizer, Hersh won 5 Long Island School of Investigative Reporting Awards but in recent days there have been many journalism lessons imparted to the reporter by more or less well-known commentators from Western newspapers, including the Italian ones.