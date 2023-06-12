Reports from lawless oceans/9. Liquid borders, where whoever has the most powerful weapon is right: the disputed waters between Vietnam and Indonesia

Continue the journey in 10 episodes in the lawless oceans. Ten videos signed byOutlaw Ocean Projectthe NGO founded by the American Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) who investigates crimes that take place on the high seas. A world populated by pirates, slavers and profiteers of various kinds. A world in which there is no clear and unambiguous law and crimes, even the most atrocious, are often committed with total impunity. Ian Urbina guides us to discover some episodes he came across over the course of 10 years of activity. Facts often gruesome for their rawness, of which the general public has never become aware.

The seas of Southern China host the most contested waters on Earth and Indonesia, the world‘s largest archipelago, is virtually impossible to police. For decades, its sprawling waters have been the playground for illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing. As the country began cracking down on lawbreakers, arresting foreign crew and blowing up their boats, his tactics proved effective, but the controversy drew the ire of many.

In this episode we accompany Ian Urbina on a routine maritime border patrol that quickly takes a turn for the worse.