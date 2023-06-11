Representatives of Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture and other fishing groups once again opposed the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea-Yangcheng Evening News

19
- Representatives of fishery groups such as Fukushima Prefecture in Japan once again opposed the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea Yangcheng Evening News
- Japan’s Fukushima will discharge nuclear waste water, Korean people snap up salt and seafood | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Ufuk Island drains nuclear water and Koreans rush to buy salt seafood – International – Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Fukushima Nuclear Wastewater Drainage Equipment TEPCO Test Operation Begins on 12th|China News China Daily
- Japan will implement nuclear wastewater discharge tests | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
