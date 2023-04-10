Representatives of the National Academy for Public Administration (NAJU) visited Sremska Mitrovica where, in a conversation with the mayor, Svetlana Milovanović, they emphasized the importance of strengthening the knowledge and functionality of officials, both in state administration and in local self-government.

Source: sirmiuminfo.rs

NAJU has existed for five years and their goal is to raise the professional capacities of public administration, and during the meeting with the representatives of Sremska Mitrovica, joint activities aimed at the professional development of employees in local self-government units were planned.

“To our great pleasure, we had a working meeting. NAJU has been working successfully since 2018, and what they do excellently is training for employees in the city administrations of the City of Sremska Mitrovica. This will greatly benefit us in local self-government. Some of the workers in our local self-government have already undergone their training, but now we intend to intensify it, which are free. We have a common goal and an opportunity for good cooperation, which will aim to improve the quality of services to our fellow citizens, because it is important to create an administration tailored to all citizens”, said Svetlana Milovanović, mayor of Sremska Mitrovica.

As pointed out by Zoran Milosavljević from NAJU, Sremska Mitrovica can be a base from where the strengthening of civil servants in their positions and the creation of a modern and functional state administration can begin. The Acting Director of NAJU, Dejan Miletić, agrees with this, and presented the training system, which will be digitized and accessible to training users 24 hours a day.

“It is with great pleasure that we came to Sremska Mitrovica, a city to which the whole of Srem gravitates, which is very important to us at the National Academy for Public Administration. It should be borne in mind that Sremska Mitrovica represents an important resource of this region, an important subject that can make great strides and show that knowledge is valued, that lifelong learning is an imperative of modern society and that Serbia is changing. The National Academy for Public Administration, which as an institution is a leader in the region, and it seems to me also in Europe, is one of the leading institutions in terms of resources and people who work, as well as the results that exist, shows that this is so. We also talked about the possibility of the academy’s lecturers coming here and conducting trainings, but also about digital training segments that can be accessed 24 hours a day,” said Miletić.