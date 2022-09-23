Home World Repression in Iran, 31 killed and social networks blocked. Journalist does not wear a veil, Raisi does not speak to CNN
At least 31 civilians were killed in Iran since the beginning of the protests, severely repressed by the security forces, against the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died while in the custody of the moral police for not wearing the hijab correctly.

The government has blocked access to social media, due to “the actions carried out by the counter-revolutionaries against national security”. President Chairman announces: “Mahsa’s death will be the subject of an investigation.” But in the meantime he is deserting an interview with CNN because the journalist was not wearing a veil.

Anonymous announces that it has hacked over 1,000 security cameras in Iran.

