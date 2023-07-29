Home » Repression in Russia: 9 and 10-year-old children called to testify against their mother
MOSCA – How much further can repression in Russia go? In Mirnyj, a closed city in the Arkhangelsk region, yet another taboo has been broken. A nine-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy have been called to testify against their mother against whom a criminal investigation has been opened for “discrediting the Russian armed forces”.

The children’s mother, Lidia Prudovskayareceived three subpoenas last Monday, for her as a suspect and for her two children

