Before picking up this comic you have to be clear about a couple of things. If you really like Batman, run away. Ennis himself admits that nothing had been read about Bruce Wayne since “Crazy Love”in 1994. If you like Batman’s villains, look, what can I tell you, it’s not your day either… Ennis despises “quite Batman’s rogues gallery. They remind me of a bunch of multicolored idiots giggling and squirming as they try to get into a nightclub, with the biggest, baddest, black-clad bouncer guarding the door making sure they never make it.”. The best of all? That it is quite funny to see how a man who has dynamited the world of superhero comics as “The Boys” he’s gone so far as to make a series about a character and villains he frankly hates, and completely get away with it thanks to the art of a Liam Sharp in a state of grace.

“Batman: Reptil” was planned as a completely self-contained series from the cohesive world of DC more than five years ago, in a story crafted to shine for Steve Dillon. Ennis thought it was a good idea that the team creating “Preacher” They returned to DC together, and nothing less than doing a history of the Batman character, when the AMC publishing house premiered the series on television “Preacher” to all hype Sadly, Dillon passed away from a complication of an appendix in 2016 at just 54 years of age, and the miniseries was left in limbo. Years later, within the Black Label label, it seemed good to recover that idea and have an old British friend of Ennis, Liam Sharp, who had already been demonstrating his good work with color and a more pictorial style in recent issues. of “The Green Lantern” para Grant Morrison.

The six numbers now compiled in one volume by ECC Ediciones have left no one cold. Capable of bringing together hate and love almost in equal parts, “Batman: Reptil” introduces one more Batman “Dark Knight Returns” than ever in a pure and simple scientific investigation. Gotham’s most fearsome villains are being mauled by a fearsome creature, and Killer Croc seems to be to blame. The script is full of those bastard Ennis dialogues that we love so much with some pretty well-carried Batman joke. The whole story is scientific nonsense that you buy because, look, it’s so much fun. If this story had been made by another scriptwriter, it would surely be much more serious and more superheroic. Sharp’s art helps give an otherworldly touch to what Asilo Arkham by Dave McKean, but he is also close to the more cartoonish pictorial style like Simon Bisley’s “Slaine” y “Lobo”, especially in the faces of villains like the Joker or Croc himself. It’s been years since I’ve gotten too much into Ennis’s black humor, but I have to admit that I’ve had a blast reading and rereading this one. “Reptilian”.

