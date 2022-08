NEW YORK – Down with Liz, cheers Cheney. And never mind if, on paper, the candidate running to reconfirm the seat in the House that she has held since 2016, she has already lost the primaries that are held today in Wyoming (and whose results will arrive only tonight). With the polls to give her ex friend, now a Trumpian lawyer, Harriet Hageman, ahead of even 29 points, who in the land of the cowboys attacks her with thundering: “I know Wyoming.