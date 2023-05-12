Republika Srpska Army Day 2023 | Info

In the “Kozara” barracks in Banja Luka, a historical event of republican importance “Day of the Army of the Republic of Srpska” will be celebrated today, organized by the Committee of the Government of the Republic of Srpska for nurturing the tradition of liberation wars.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandić, Minister of Labor and Veterans and Disability Protection Danijel Egić will attend the commemoration.

Peema protocol stipulates that the commemoration will begin in the Republika Srpska Army Memorial Room at 11:00 a.m., when a memorial service will be held, followed by the laying of wreaths and flowers at 11:20 a.m., the relevant ministry announced.

At the stadium in the “Kozara” barracks at 12:45 p.m., the report will be submitted, the units will line up and the officials will address.

The Assembly of the Serbian People in BiH, at its session in Banja Luka on May 12, 1992, made a decision on the formation of the Army of the Republika Srpska /VRS/.

The Army of the Republika Srpska was originally founded under the name of the Army of the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It existed from May 12, 1992 to January 1, 2006, after which it became part of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The military heritage and identity of the Army of Republika Srpska is nurtured by the Third Infantry (Republika Srpska) Regiment.

The feast of the Republika Srpska Army is Vidovdan, while May 12 is celebrated as the Day of the Republika Srpska Army and the Third Infantry (Republika Srpska) Regiment.

SRNA