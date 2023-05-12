Home » Republika Srpska Army Day 2023 | Info
World

Republika Srpska Army Day 2023 | Info

by admin
Republika Srpska Army Day 2023 | Info

In the “Kozara” barracks in Banja Luka, a historical event of republican importance “Day of the Army of the Republic of Srpska” will be celebrated today, organized by the Committee of the Government of the Republic of Srpska for nurturing the tradition of liberation wars.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandić, Minister of Labor and Veterans and Disability Protection Danijel Egić will attend the commemoration.

Peema protocol stipulates that the commemoration will begin in the Republika Srpska Army Memorial Room at 11:00 a.m., when a memorial service will be held, followed by the laying of wreaths and flowers at 11:20 a.m., the relevant ministry announced.

At the stadium in the “Kozara” barracks at 12:45 p.m., the report will be submitted, the units will line up and the officials will address.

The Assembly of the Serbian People in BiH, at its session in Banja Luka on May 12, 1992, made a decision on the formation of the Army of the Republika Srpska /VRS/.

The Army of the Republika Srpska was originally founded under the name of the Army of the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It existed from May 12, 1992 to January 1, 2006, after which it became part of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The military heritage and identity of the Army of Republika Srpska is nurtured by the Third Infantry (Republika Srpska) Regiment.

The feast of the Republika Srpska Army is Vidovdan, while May 12 is celebrated as the Day of the Republika Srpska Army and the Third Infantry (Republika Srpska) Regiment.

See also  Promote the establishment of overseas warehouses to accelerate the layout of the global supply chain

SRNA

You may also like

Shocked Girl, review of her album El Oráculo...

Storm Shadow missiles arriving in Kiev from the...

The four-party talks have not made significant progress....

Details of the massacre at the Vladislav Ribnikar...

the redevelopment works financed by the Pnrr have...

Thyroid surgery, the Polyclinic launches the specialist master’s...

Durant says Nikola Jokić is one of the...

The boy who shot at the school could...

What time is the Giro d’Italia 2023 today,...

Zelensky’s lightning visit to Rome, he will see...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy