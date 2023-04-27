Requests to remove Italian UN rapporteur on Palestine, academics and associations against third parties (Fdi): ‘Attack those who report Israel crimes’

“Remove the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory”. The request comes directly from the senator of Brothers of Italy and former foreign minister of the Monti government, Giulio Terzi of Sant’Agataand is addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajanito whom, in a letter, the parliamentarian asks for a position on the Italian lawyer at the United Nations Frances Albanian. The special rapporteur is once again at the center of controversy after some statements related to the recent attacks that occurred in Israel in which an Italian citizen also died, Alessandro Parisi. Albanese explained in a Twitter post that “Israel has the right to defend itself, but it cannot appeal to it when it comes to the people it oppresses/whose lands it colonizes.” But one open letter signed by more than 700 associations, parliamentarians and academics contests Terzi’s move and takes sides in defense of Albanese, expressing “strong concern” for the affair: “Attacking the UN Special Rapporteur, a technical expert independentwhose mandate requires us to express ourselves in terms of international law with regard to illegal practices and policies by the State of Israel against the Palestinian people in the occupied territory, is a unprecedented act of irresponsibility for members of the Italian Parliament and former foreign ministers such as Terzi”.

Already in 2014, the special rapporteur came under criticism after publishing an open letter in which she pointed the finger at United States ed Europa guilty, in his opinion, of not calling Israel to its responsibilities because “the ones subjugated by Jewish lobby and the others from the sense of guilt for theHolocaust”. Words born in a particular historical context: Tel Aviv was leading the bloody offensive on Gaza renamed ‘Margin of Protection’ which caused the about 2,200 people died in less than 20 days, most of whom were simple Palestinian civilians. Subsequently, it was Albanese herself, interviewed by Times of Israelto define their own words as “unfortunate, analytically inaccurate and unintentionally offensive”.

Terzi’s letter comes after two non-governmental organizations approached the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to express their indignation at Albanese’s statements and to ask for them “immediate dismissal”. It is about theInternational Legal Foruma network of 4,000 lawyers and activists around the world, and the Solomon-Observatory on DiscriminationItaly-based group that fights anti-Semitism. “These NGOs are a direct emanation of the worse Israeli colonialism because they accept the occupation and deny the rights of the Palestinian people,” says a Ilfattoquotidiano.it Dominic Gallo, magistrate and former section president of the Court of Cassation among the signatories of the letter of protest against Giulio Terzi’s initiative. “The behavior of Terzi – who was a Foreign Minister of the Italian Republic – is very serious – he adds – It is a form of intimidationis the request of a abuse which cannot and must not be done”.

Also Riccardo Nouryspokesman for Italy of Amnesty Internationalheard from Ilfattoquotidiano.it argues that “Terzi’s is an unacceptable initiative because it challenges one of the principles on which the work of the special rapporteurs is based, namely their independence and their freedom to comment on human rights violations. Francesca Albanese does an amazing job. It annoys you to criticize Israel for yours apartheid policy and increasingly marked violation of human rights”.

Israel’s obstruction of the work of the UN is old history. On December 14, 2008, Richard Falkthe then UN Special Rapporteur for i Occupied territorieswas blocked at Tel Aviv airport while trying to reach Gaza, two weeks before the start of the operation “Cast Lead”military campaign launched against Hamas during which – as denounced by Amnesty International – the Israeli forces have killed hundreds of unarmed Palestinian civilians e destroyed thousands of homes through attacks that violated international humanitarian law. In 2022, the staff of the then UN commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bacheletthey see visas denied for entry into Israel in order to monitor the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories. “Those who care about Palestinian human rights are considered gods enemies and we try to shut him up”, underlines Gallo.

In the letter also signed by some Italian parliamentarians such as Laura Boldrini, Nicola Fratoianni e Ilaria Cucchi accusations are also made against the Israeli government which, in the person of the Minister for Diaspora Affairs and the fight against anti-Semitism, Amichai Chikli, “promoted the mobilization against Dr. Albanese”. Chikli, in fact, sent a harsh letter to the same United Nations officials, inviting them to fire Albanese. “Francesca Albanese’s relationships are always very objective. They not only refer to violations perpetrated by Israel but also sanction those committed by Palestinians,” he says at Ilfattoquotidiano.it Micaela Frulliprofessor of international law at the University of Florence and creator of a permanent laboratory on the themes of memory and human rights dedicated to Liliana Segre, Andra and Tatiana Bucci e Vera Vigevani Jarach.

The UN Special Rapporteur is an independent expert working under the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council, appointed according to his or her expertise and called to refrain from any pressure from governments or other entities. Nothing to do with the experts delegated by governments who represent states in international bodies dealing with human rights. “A government cannot ask the United Nations to dismiss a special rapporteur, these figures are not government appointed – explains Noury ​​– Senator Terzi’s position is unacceptable and the idea that the Italian government can do something in this case demonstrates ignorance how these mechanisms work. Meanwhile, at the request of the former minister, from Farnesina everything’s quiet.