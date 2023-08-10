Home » requirements and how to apply
A competition has been announced for the recruitment of executives, in the personnel roles of the Court of Auditors and of the State Attorney’s Office. An indefinite contract is foreseen. Applications to participate must be sent by 8 September. THE NOTICE The positions available There are 16 executive positions, divided as follows: 7 at the Court…

