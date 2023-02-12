Rescue difficulties in Syria after the earthquake, neighboring Lebanon is helping

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-12 09:37

The strong earthquake in southern Turkey also caused heavy casualties in Syria. Due to the long-term blockade and economic sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, Syria is seriously short of emergency supplies, disaster relief capabilities, and medical resources. At the same time, the blockade also prevents the delivery of many supplies to Syria, further hindering the progress of relief work. Faced with many difficulties, Lebanon acted immediately and extended a helping hand to neighboring Syria. On February 10, the Lebanese rescue team successfully rescued a trapped mother and child in the earthquake zone in Syria.

On February 10, local time, the Lebanese rescue team successfully rescued a mother and child from a ruin in Jabalai, Latakia Province, Syria. The rescue team from Lebanon was composed of Lebanese civil defense, firefighting, and Red Cross, and arrived in the Syrian earthquake zone the day after the earthquake. When a strong earthquake occurred in Turkey, Lebanon also felt it but there were no casualties. Therefore, the caretaker government of Lebanon decided to send personnel to Turkey and Syria to participate in the rescue on the day the earthquake occurred.

On the 7th, at a press conference held before the Lebanese rescue team went to Syria, Ali Hamiyeh, Minister of Public Works and Transport of the Lebanese caretaker government, said that although Lebanon is experiencing difficult economic difficulties, it still has the responsibility to support neighboring Syria. Hamiyeh also announced that Lebanon will open air and sea facilities to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria. He said Lebanon made the decision because Syria is under sanctions and some shipping companies cannot call at Syrian ports or airports.

On the 8th, the interdepartmental delegation of the caretaker government of Lebanon arrived in Syria and was received by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Assad expressed his gratitude to Lebanon for taking practical measures to assist Syria.

In addition to official assistance, on the 8th, a non-governmental rescue team composed of doctors, nurses, psychologists and other professionals arrived in Syria carrying 30 tons of various materials. On the 10th, a convoy carrying 90 tons of food and disaster relief supplies set off from Sidon, a city in southern Lebanon, to the quake-hit area. As the weather conditions improve, and the Lebanese-Syrian border road conditions that were once interrupted by the snowstorm improve, all kinds of relief supplies will arrive in Syria faster. (Headquarters reporter Wang Jingxiu)