Rescue in earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey continues to advance, many survivors have been rescued

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-09 22:24

Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province was the epicenter of the strong earthquake. In Kahramanmaras province, a 3.5-year-old boy Kaan who was crushed under the rubble was successfully rescued.

Turkish News Agency reporter: Kaan was rescued from the building and he is still alive.

Prior to this, Kaan’s father was also successfully rescued.

Turkish News Agency reporter: Kaan is being sent to the hospital for first aid. The three and a half-year-old Kaan persisted. He brought hope to Kahramanmaras province.

In the hardest-hit Hatay province, rescuers rescued Helen, a baby girl who had been trapped for more than 68 hours. Mehmet, a 10-year-old boy, was also rescued by rescuers after being buried for 65 hours.

In Adiyaman province, Pakistani rescue teams pulled two survivors, including a child, from under rubble after they had been trapped in the rubble for more than 48 hours. Also in Adiyaman province, rescuers also rescued a mother, child and a girl who had been trapped in the rubble for more than 45 hours.