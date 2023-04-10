by gds.it – ​​10 minutes ago

Two English tourists got stuck with their car in the Gratteri countryside and the intervention of the firefighters of the Palermo provincial command was necessary to save them. A man and a woman had gone…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gratteri, two English tourists get stuck with their car in the mud: rescued by the fire brigade appeared 10 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».