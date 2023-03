Serious train accident in Greece.

It is at least 36 dead and 85 wounded the balance of the collision that took place on Tuesday evening between a freight and a passenger train carrying 350 people traveling between Athens and Thessaloniki, in Greece.

Firefighters are still working at the scene of the tragedy.

The incident occurred not far from the city of Larissa. Some carriages also caught fire while others went off the tracks and ended up in an escarpment.