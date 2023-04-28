rescuers at work in the rubble – Corriere TV

At least 10 victims in Ukraine. The desperation of the residents

(LaPresse) At least 10 died in the missile attack of the Russian army on the city of Uman, in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine. Among them also a child. Several buildings destroyed. “Unfortunately, the death toll in Uman has risen. Rescuers have just recovered three more bodies of dead Uman residents from under the rubble,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. 17 are injured, while three children were rescued from under the rubble. (LaPresse)