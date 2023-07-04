Reserve Digital Wallet Suspends Operations in Multiple Local Currencies

Title: Reserve Digital Wallet Suspends Operations in Local Currencies, Favors Stablecoins and Cryptocurrencies

Subtitle: Platform Apologizes for Temporary Pause in Bolivars, Argentinian Peso, Colombian Peso, Sol, US Dollar

The Reserve digital wallet recently announced that it will be indefinitely suspending operations of charges and withdrawals in local currencies, including bolivars, Argentine pesos, Colombian pesos, soles, US dollars (Ecuadorian and Panamanian banks). Starting from August 3, the platform will limit transactions to stablecoins (eUSD, USDC, USDT, and DAI), cryptocurrencies (BTC and ETH), and Mexican pesos (only available to users in Mexico).

Gabriel Jiménez, Executive Director of Reserve, explained that the decision to suspend operations in local currencies is related to sustainability challenges associated with working with companies that process cryptocurrencies. The platform acknowledged the inconvenience this may cause but reassured its users of its commitment to consolidate its global strategy.

Reserve highlighted that transactions with Argentine and Colombian pesos, soles, bolivars, and dollars from Ecuadorian Panamanian banks will be available until August 3 at 12:00 pm Venezuelan time. However, there is currently no scheduled date for the resumption of operations in bolivars and other local currencies.

Jiménez, a Venezuelan native, expressed his heartfelt apologies for the difficulties this decision will bring to the Venezuelan population, which has increasingly relied on Reserve to overcome obstacles in receiving and executing payments in different currencies. He emphasized that the pause in operations is temporary and that the team will strive to restore and improve services in Latin America.

The company cited sustainability issues related to banking challenges in processing crypto transactions as the primary reason for suspending operations in local currencies. Recent incidents, like the FTX bankruptcy and fraud case in the United States, have led banks to distance themselves from cryptocurrency businesses due to regulatory concerns.

Reserve relies on independent liquidity providers to act as transaction intermediaries, but due to current conditions, the platform faces limitations in establishing direct integrations with banking institutions. This restricts its ability to offer reliable services to a broader audience and launch new options requiring the banking system. The company has therefore embarked on a process of rebuilding its approach, aiming to establish direct relationships with banking institutions to enhance trust and expand services.

Jiménez announced that Reserve has obtained a license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), part of the US Treasury Department, allowing them to provide services in Venezuela. The company’s objective in Venezuela now includes establishing a relationship with a direct banking partner to align with its updated global strategy, which will enable the provision of reliable and sustainable services in bolivars.

It is important to note that the license granted by OFAC is not mandatory for operating in Venezuela. However, due to current economic sanctions imposed by the United States, financial companies may find compliance risks outweighing economic and humanitarian advantages. The license significantly reduces the risks of non-compliance, but Reserve will still fulfill its compliance obligations to continue operating confidently in the country.

As an independent news outlet, we rely on the support of our readers to bring you uncensored news. Your support is crucial in ensuring that inconvenient news continues to be accessible. Help us continue our work for censorship-free journalism by supporting us today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

