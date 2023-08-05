Reserves defeated the USA national team in the preparatory match | Sports

Reserves of the American national team defeated the first team in the preparatory match before the World Cup.

The first team of American basketball players lost to the reserves in the first preparatory match the day before World Championship. In Las Vegas, a match was held between the team that will represent the Americans at the Mundobasket and the selected team, that is, the reserve team that is there to be a kind of sparring partner for Steve Kerr’s team.

In the duel between those two selections, the reserve team won. Kate Cunningham, the first pick from the 2021 draft, shone and was the most deserving of the victory (47:39). The reason for such a small number of points scored lies in the fact that two halves of 10 minutes each were played so that the players would not get too tired.

Despite the defeat, head coach Ker pointed out that “he is not worried at all and that this is exactly the point of the match, that the selected team challenges the main team in the best possible way”. He called this match “a match of essential importance for building team chemistry”. In the selected team of reservists there was also former Partizan basketball player Erik Mikaand besides him and Cunningham there are other players like Jalen Duren, Langston Galloway, Jalen Green, Quentin Grimes, Chet Holmgren, John Jenkins, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Keegan Murray, Peyton Pritchard, Naz Reed and Jalen Williams.

When it comes to the team that will play at Mundobasket, these are the players going to the competition: Paolo Bankero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Branson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Halliburton, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cameron Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis and Austin Reeves.

The#USABMNTSelect Team got after it in today’s joint scrimmagepic.twitter.com/9Sx71yYktA — USA Basketball (@usabasketball)August 4, 2023