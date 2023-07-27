Resident Commissioner’s Husband Visits FBI Offices Amid Controversy

Title: Husband of Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner Visits FBI Office, Amidst Controversy over Land Dispute

Byline: [Author]

Date: [Current Date]

José Yovin Vargas Llavona, the husband of Puerto Rico’s resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González Colón, paid a visit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Hato Rey on Thursday, according to sources familiar with the matter. Vargas Llavona was accompanied by his parents when he arrived at around 9:00 am but left without making any public statements. A source confirmed their presence at the FBI office, although the FBI spokeswoman mentioned that they cannot confirm or deny any specific information as per agency policy.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi was approached at a press conference unrelated to the issue, but he declined to comment, stating that he lacked information on the matter. This visit to the FBI office comes amidst a controversy surrounding construction activities in the La Parguera Nature Reserve in Lajas, which has drawn attention to the commissioner’s in-laws.

The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) has initiated investigations into several works carried out on a property located on Paseo los Guayacanes Road. Property records indicate that the owner of this property is José del Carmen Vargas, who happens to be González Colón’s father-in-law. The ongoing investigations have brought public scrutiny to the commissioner’s family.

According to Miguel Torres, the legal representative for Vargas and Llavona, they visited the FBI office to bring certain matters to the agency’s attention, in an effort to protect their rights, property, reputation, and the safety of their family. Torres stated that he believes the authorities should be responsible for determining the course of action.

In addition to Vargas, the FBI office also received a visit from José Luis Lebrón, an activist and blogger from Prensa Comunitaria. Lebrón has been continuously denouncing the environmental damage in La Parguera. Both Vargas and Lebrón went to the FBI office independently, and their specific reasons for visiting have not been disclosed.

The controversy surrounding the La Parguera Nature Reserve originated from a demonstration that took place on July 9. During the protest, several individuals allegedly broke into a house situated within the mangroves of the reserve. The commissioner’s in-laws claim ownership of the residence, while protesters argue that it is public domain property. Six individuals involved in the demonstration were subsequently arrested and face various charges.

Judge María del Pilar Vázquez of the Mayagüez Court presided over the case and set a bond of $550,000 for Sheila Michelle Mejía Luciano, Pedro Amengual Gutiérrez, Iona Fornier Gómez, Imalay Arroyo Surita, Juan Edil Rodríguez González, and Franchezca Vélez Ramírez.

As the controversy surrounding the La Parguera Nature Reserve persists, the visit to the FBI office by José Yovin Vargas Llavona, accompanied by his parents, has only added fuel to the ongoing debate regarding the land dispute. With investigations and legal proceedings still underway, the community awaits further developments and the decisions of the authorities involved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

