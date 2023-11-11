Residents of Luyanó Demand Action to Combat Drug Sales After Tragic Death

Residents of the Havana neighborhood of Luyanó are calling for action to control the sale of narcotics following the tragic death of a two-year-old girl who was reportedly beaten by her stepfather while he was under the influence of drugs. According to reports, the neighborhood has seen a growing trend in the sale of drugs in some areas, and residents are urging the authorities to intervene effectively.

Posts in the “Only people from Luyanó” Facebook group highlight the increasing presence of drug dealers in the neighborhood and express frustration over the lack of police intervention. Some neighbors have even posted the names and locations of the vendors, urging the authorities to take action.

Concerns about the issue have been ongoing since October, with neighbors providing detailed information about the vendors and locations where drugs are being sold. Residents have also expressed frustration that the authorities only seem to appear when it comes to anti-government slogans, rather than addressing the drug problem adequately.

The tragic death of two-year-old Kamilia Melit Alonso Ocampo, who was a frequent victim of domestic violence, has further highlighted the urgent need for action. Reports indicate that the toddler was abused by her mother and stepfather on countless occasions while they were under the influence of drugs. Kamilia ultimately lost her life when her stepfather kicked her in the stomach.

Despite the calls from residents to address the issue, operations to control the sale of drugs in the neighborhood have not been notable. While some individuals have been picked up for drug-related activities, residents continue to express concerns about the prevalence of drugs in the area.

One resident emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Luyanó is full of drugs, and we need to put a stop to it.” The tragic death of Kamilia has deeply affected the community, and residents are hopeful that their calls for action will be heard and addressed by the authorities.

