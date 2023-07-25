Residents of Rhodes, Greece, Desperate for Aid as Wildfires Continue to Rage

Residents appeal for aid as wildfires rage in Rhodes, Greece

Rhodes, a popular tourist destination located in the southeast of Greece, is currently battling devastating wildfires that have caused the evacuation of 19,000 people from the area. The fires, which have been raging since the 19th, have led to chaos and despair among both residents and tourists.

On the 24th, the forest fire in Rhodes continued to spread, forcing more residents to evacuate. In addition, three new bushfires emerged in different parts of the country, exacerbating the already dire situation. Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis has urged the Greek people to remain vigilant and prepared at all times.

Among the affected tourists, some had to walk over 10 kilometers in order to reach a safe area away from the fire. The evacuation process has been described as chaotic and nightmarish by those who experienced it. Pascal, one of the evacuated tourists, revealed, “I haven’t closed my eyes for 36 hours.”

While tourists face immense challenges, the local residents of Rhodes are in an even more difficult situation. Their homes have been destroyed by the fires, and their efforts to extinguish the flames have been futile. Feeling helpless, they are now appealing for assistance from all parties involved.

Artemis, a resident of Rhode Island, shared her heartbreaking experience, “Yes, we evacuated the village. Now some houses in the village are already on fire. We came here to take shelter, but the fire cannot be controlled. Our house may be gone tomorrow, or it may be burning now. We don’t know what to do anymore.”

Lanai, another Rhode Island resident, pleaded for help, saying, “I am a native of Rhode Island. We have tried our best to help put out the fire in the past few days, but it is very difficult, and the situation is very bad. We need help, please help us.”

The wildfires in Rhodes have caused significant destruction and have left both residents and tourists in despair. The urgency of the situation underscores the need for immediate assistance and support from all available resources. As the fires continue to rage, the people of Rhodes are desperately hoping for a swift resolution to this devastating crisis.

