Residents of Rijeka about the earthquake in Croatia | Info

Today’s earthquake in Croatia happened about 23 kilometers from Rijeka, and residents of that city state that it felt and sounded like “thunder in the ground”.

A strong earthquake in Croatia today around 19:30 disturbed the inhabitants of Rijeka, even though the epicenter was at a distance of about 23 kilometers from that city. As reported by “EMSC”, the portal that registers every earthquake in the world, it was strong 4.4 on the Richter scale.

As he felt. It’s as if the ground is opening up. Terrible feeling. I don’t remember when it was this strong. It gave us a good scare;Strong two quick blows, like an explosion. It was not very pleasant. Short and fierce. The windows were shaking, there was a drumming and a gentle rocking of the skyscraper… Quite a strong shaking and as if it were thunder from the depths of the earth. And it took quite a while“, commented the inhabitants of Rijeka.

Seismographs of the Slovenian State Network of Seismic Observatories recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 at 7:34 p.m. According to initial data, the epicenter of the earthquake was 12 kilometers northeast of Jelšan, reports the Environmental Protection Agency, as reported by RTV Slovenia.

The distance between Rijeka and Jelšan is about 30 kilometers. Nova TV reports that there is currently no information about damage in Rijeka and its surroundings.

