Residents of the settlement near Bačka Palanka have had no electricity for three days Info

Residents of the settlement near Bačka Palanka have been without electricity for three days.

Crops also suffered great material damage. “Bandera fell, we have been without electricity for the third day. This is terrible. The storm blew our roof off, it’s a disaster in the parking lot, and for the third day we can’t get electricity. We asked for help from all sides,” says the interlocutor.

She stated that she fears that there will be no electricity for several more days. The residents of Čelarevo also claim that they do not have electricity. They note that the water only came to them for a short time. “A tanker has arrived, as well as water balloons, but there is no electricity. Refrigerators and freezers have melted, and the weather is sultry. This is real agony, the storm was terrible, and now we are not able to solve even the most basic things,” said a resident of Čelareva.

In the supercell storm, a large part of Serbia was hit by a strong storm. RHMZ has also issued a weather warning for today in certain parts of Serbia.

