Residents of US “poison train” derailed diagnosed with bronchitis suspected to be caused by exposure to leaked chemicals

February 28

The scene of the “poisonous train” derailment accident in Ohio, USA (data map)

Overseas Network, February 28. According to a report by the American National Broadcasting Corporation on February 25, after the derailment accident of the “poisonous train” in Ohio, local residents suffered from various health problems including bronchitis. Medical staff suspected that this was related to exposure to leakage. related to chemicals.

Melissa Black is a resident of East Palestine, Ohio, and her home is less than a mile (about 1.6 kilometers) from the incident. Two days after the “poisonous train” derailed, she had difficulty breathing and coughed up gray mucus. At the hospital, she was diagnosed with “acute bronchitis from chemical fumes”.

At a manufacturing company near the incident, employees developed rashes, nausea, vomiting, nosebleeds and coughing. According to the person in charge of the company, after being checked, most of the employees were diagnosed with “chemical bronchitis”, and some had to use inhalers due to severe symptoms.

A nurse who works at a clinic near the scene said five to 10 people in the area showed symptoms consistent with exposure to chemicals every day. She has cited “exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals” as a possible cause of illnesses such as bronchitis among residents in the area.