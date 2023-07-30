Resolving Sudan’s Conflict: Political Forces Resume Activities Amid Growing Polarization

Title: Sudan’s Political Forces Resume Activities Amidst Growing Concerns over Conflict Resolution

Subtitle: Leaders Meet with Regional and International Powers, Urged to Address Internal Conflicts

More than 100 days since the conflict erupted in Sudan, political forces have emerged from the shock and resumed their activities through secret crossings to communicate with regional and international powers. However, observers warn that if these forces fail to resolve their own conflicts, it could lead to increased polarization, undermining their role in resolving the crisis and allowing foreign countries to play an ever-growing role in Sudan.

The conflict in Sudan has already displaced at least 3 million people, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. In light of this, the leaders of the Central Committee of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the former ruling coalition, have spent more than two months in the country, with some escaping dangerous areas through land crossings to neighboring countries. They have held meetings with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Kenyan President William Ruto, the African Union Commission, and conducted “special consultations.”

Last week, FFC leaders arrived in Cairo after a period of estrangement, taking a significant step forward. In February 2022, the coalition had rejected an invitation from Egyptian leaders to participate in a consultative forum for the Sudanese army. Meanwhile, the Alliance for Freedom and Change called on Cairo to reconsider its position on the Sudanese revolution, leading to direct criticism from some alliance leaders towards Egypt.

Political sources revealed that the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the General Intelligence Directorate participated in the discussions between the two sides and were able to overcome what they referred to as a “misunderstanding.” Although four months had passed since Cairo hosted the forces, it now backed a political vision to halt the war in Sudan, restore a democratic transition, cease fighting, expand coalitions, and form a broad civil front.

Simultaneously, the executive office emphasized the crucial need for broad engagement by all Sudanese civil forces, excluding the former ruling National Congress Party led by ousted President Omar al-Bashir, to support ending the war and ensuring a democratic civic transition.

In addition to supporting the FFC, Cairo has hosted other political blocs, including Jafar Mirghani’s “Democratic Bloc” and Tijani el-Sisi’s Forces of the National Movement, along with the National Consensus Alliance and various civil society organizations. These political groups have called for the formation of a wide national front to unify the political discourse, resolve the crisis, and provide a roadmap for Sudan’s future. They demand an end to the war, the establishment of an emergency government, and the preservation of Sudan’s sovereignty, rejecting any external interference with ulterior motives.

Sources reveal that Egypt suggested to Sudanese leaders from different blocs, in a separate meeting, to set aside their partisan differences and find common ground to resolve the crisis threatening the country. Egypt also expressed its willingness to host a Sudan-Sudan dialogue table if both parties agreed, aiming to negotiate a roadmap and reach an agreement that would safeguard Sudan’s national security and stability.

Informal meetings held in Cairo have contributed to overcoming polarization and tensions among political forces. Despite their different positions on the war, these meetings reflect the possibility of dialogue between both sides. Some forces support the Army against the Rapid Support Forces, while others remain neutral and aligned with the Rapid Support Forces.

Regarding political forces leaving Sudan, Misbah Ahmed, head of the information department of the National Umma Party and leader of the FFC, states that the war situation forced political forces to leave the country. She emphasizes that regional and international external forces have influenced Sudan’s affairs, prompting the FFC to travel abroad to address the war and prevent further escalation.

However, political analyst Al-hindi Ezzedine asserts that the Central Committee of the Forces for Freedom and Change missed a historic opportunity to reconcile with the Cairo political bloc and reach a national consensus package that could halt the war. Ezzedine argues that the recent meeting in Cairo did not produce anything new and that other political groups will need to play a role in reaching an agreement.

As the situation in Sudan remains critical, the hope for resolving the conflict lies in the abilities of Sudanese political forces to address their internal conflicts, form a broad national front, and engage in dialogue. Failure to do so may result in undermining their role and allowing foreign countries to have a greater influence in Sudan’s affairs. With millions of Sudanese affected by the conflict, the urgency of finding a resolution cannot be overstated.

