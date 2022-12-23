The Caritas Rome Care Shop responds to the Pope’s call to not forget those in need during this festive season.

(Vatican News Network)Seeing what Caritas Rome does in its care shops, we realize that it doesn’t take much to help families in need. Each of us can respond concretely to the Pope’s call to reduce Christmas consumption and thus help those in need. “A small gesture is enough,” said Lucia Montebello, coordinator of Caritas Care Shops, to Peace TV.

Lucia continued, “I always say to the students who come to visit us that it is enough to bring basic necessities to Caritas, such as salt, sugar, dishwashing liquid, shower gel and other daily necessities”. Ms. Antonella Rota, who works at the cashier, said, “Our wish is to try to give warmth to people, who may have lost some of this warmth due to the hardships of daily life.”

The urgency of the caring action is confirmed by the number of people who come to the Caritas care shop, because the difficulties are getting bigger and bigger. Lucia said, “More than 100 families come to us every day to purchase.” Many Italians also cannot escape poverty, for which they have to return to the shops many times.

