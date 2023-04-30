restart I would announce protests in Sarajevo on May 9 | Info

Protests will be held in three locations, in front of the buildings of the US Embassy, ​​EU Delegation and OHR.

Source: Samir Jordamović, Anatolia

The informal group of citizens ReSTART BiH has scheduled protests for May 9, when the world celebrates the Victory over Fascism Day, at which, they say, they will also offer solutions for Bosnia and Herzegovina, given that the high representative of the international community, Kristijan Šmit it failed.

“Originally, we planned for that event to be held in Tuzla and to continue spreading the idea of ​​a civic model of organizing the state.” For years, Tuzla presented itself as a libertarian, anti-fascist and multi-ethical city, so we should have continued our tour of BiH cities right there on that date. However, due to the current situation, we are forced to stay in Sarajevo again at one of three locations (and quite possibly all three) – the American Embassy, ​​the EU Delegation and, of course, the unavoidable OHR.they stated in the call for protests.

They state that the reason for the protest is the expression of citizens’ views on potential solutions for the electoral system of BiH.

“Since our protests (26 of them) were mostly reactionary, this time we decided to offer concrete solutions when we already have a situation where the high representative demolished the Dayton positions, i.e. Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina! Now that they have unpacked Dayton, those who decide on our country, it would be their turn to receive the citizens and offer us answers for what they have done so far, and we will give them several solutions so that the country can function normally.stated Suad Đozić, one of the organizers.

They particularly emphasize their proposals to the international community, among which are the return to the Constitution of the RBiH and the abolition of cantons and entities. But it is clear that in this political moment these demands are unrealistic. They also state that they have another, third solution, which they will reveal at the protests.

“Our desire is to reach a situation where we can finally start fulfilling the 14 priorities for joining the EU, and not be hindered by new ethnic divisions and a complicated system with constant blockades. The first solution we will offer is a return to the original Constitution of RBiH. The second solution is the proposal of our Azra Zornić – Municipalization. State regulation with two levels – state and municipality. We are preparing to unveil the third solution on May 9.”he stated.

In advance, they will also send letters of intent to the EU Delegation, the American Embassy, ​​and the OHR, so that high-ranking officials plan to receive them on May 9 for an interview.

(Anatolia)