Original title: Setting restrictions on the entry of Chinese tourists is a typical double standard

Du pear

With the adjustment and optimization of my country’s entry-exit prevention and control policies, cross-border travel is being restarted in an orderly manner. Recently, Chinese passengers on flights to Thailand were warmly welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and received exquisite souvenirs such as orchid garlands.

The adjustment of China‘s epidemic prevention and control policy is a scientific decision made based on many realistic conditions such as the decline in the pathogenicity of the new coronavirus, the popularization of vaccination, and the improvement of people’s health awareness. It is a matter of course for Chinese tourists to “go abroad” again, and it is also the expectation of many countries in the world. The Prime Minister of Cambodia said that the return of Chinese tourists “will drive the rapid recovery of Cambodia’s economy”; the Minister of Tourism of New Zealand also said, “This will bring great benefits to New Zealand’s tourism industry.” According to data from the travel platform, on January 8, the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders for travel in mainland China increased by 628% year-on-year, the highest since March 2020. In this regard, the “Wall Street Journal” also stated frankly: the next “retaliatory” tourism of Chinese tourists will boost the global tourism industry in 2023.

However, amid the heat, some countries have gone in the opposite direction and adopted special entry restriction measures specifically targeting Chinese tourists. For example, many netizens broke the news that they rushed to Korea to travel but were subjected to a series of outrageous treatment, including being asked to hang a “yellow card” on their neck after getting off the plane, being taken to a separate area for nucleic acid testing, and the conditions of the isolation point arranged were extremely simple. However, South Korea has not given equal treatment to European and American tourists who are suffering from the Omicron XBB.1.5 strain. Even the “Dong-A Ilbo” and other South Korean media have admitted that “the South Korean government’s anti-epidemic measures against China are stronger than those of other countries such as the United States and Japan.” This makes it hard to believe that the various restrictive measures imposed this time have “scientific and objective basis”. Such “double standards” may have nothing to do with epidemic prevention, and are more of “not poisonous to people”.

Epidemic prevention and control is of course necessary, but the premise is scientific rigor and unified standards, and you can’t “see people’s dishes”, let alone carry private goods to serve so-called political purposes. At present, the global pandemic of the new crown is not over yet. Although the dominant strain types in different regions are different, most of them belong to the Omicron branch. There is no obvious difference in transmission and pathogenicity. There should be no difference in entry measures. . While “preventing” this with extremely harsh and harsh measures, while “releasing” that with an unrestricted and enthusiastic attitude, not only is it of no benefit to epidemic prevention and control, but it will also give the world a very bad impression.

Some scholars say that the impact of the new crown virus on human economic activities is unprecedented. Today, the global economy is still mired in the quagmire, and recovery has yet to come. The World Bank lowered its forecast for global economic growth in 2023 to 1.7%, the third-lowest level in the past 30 years. It can be said that getting rid of the impact of the epidemic as soon as possible and returning to normal production and life is the common and urgent expectation of people all over the world, and it is an irresistible trend. To this end, the governments and people of various countries are making arduous efforts to improve the level of vaccination, allocate medical resources, optimize entry and exit measures… all kinds of persistence and adjustment are in order to minimize the impact of the epidemic on life. At this moment, deliberately setting up obstacles and engaging in “double standards” is tantamount to going against the current, and will miss the opportunity for recovery.

Before the outbreak, China had been the world‘s largest outbound travel market for many years in a row. In 2019, the number of Chinese residents going abroad reached 169 million, ranking first in the world; residents’ international tourism expenditure accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total global tourism expenditure. The Spring Festival is approaching, which is a popular time for outbound travel in my country. Show sincerity and respect, and don’t let political manipulation hinder everyone’s progress. The distance that was once widened due to the epidemic will be eliminated sooner, and the world will return to the way we are familiar with sooner.